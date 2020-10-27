1/
Alfred F. Maddox
Alfred F. Maddox

Staunton - Alfred Floyd Maddox, 79, husband of Sarah Ellen (Crosby) Maddox, of Staunton, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born April 22, 1941 in Waynesboro, a son of the late John Warren, Sr. and Lina Leslie (Cash) Maddox.

Alfred was a veteran of the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Fort Bragg, NC.

Mr. Maddox was employed by Westinghouse and was a self-employed building and drywall contractor and farmer

In addition to his wife, family members include a daughter, Michelle Maddox; a sister, Linda Truxell Davis; and six nephews, Thomas, Ronald and Jay Truxell, Phillip and Keith Maddox, and Jeff Sandy.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John Warren Maddox, Jr. and Audrey (Maddox) Humphries.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Pleasant View Lutheran Church Cemetery by Pastor Rader M. Ogden.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
