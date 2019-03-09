|
|
Algenon C. Hoffman, Jr.
Verona - Algenon Carlton Hoffman, Jr., 66, of 24 Lee St., Verona, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Augusta Health.
He was born on November 10, 1952, in Gordonsville, a son of the late Algenon Carlton, Sr. and Emma Lucille (Wolfrey) Hoffman.
Prior to retirement, he was employed with Holsolm Food Bakery in Verona up until their closing and then Staunton Frozen Foods in Staunton.
Family members include two sons, Algenon Carlton Hoffman, III and Michael Evan Smith; two daughters, Tonia Whetzel (Dennis) and Lena Wuerzberger (Randy); a sister, Gloria Sutherland (Ernie); and seven grandchildren, Dustin, Kaitlyn, and Shyann Wuerzberger, Jr. and Jacob Massey, Dominic Brown and Alice Renee Hoffman.
A graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Golden Clark on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Oaklawn Mausoleums and Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends at his residence from now until Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019