Alice DeeAnn (Davis) Hodges
Alice DeeAnn (Davis) Hodges

(July 2, 1978 -- September 20, 2020) Alice DeeAnn Hodges passed away at home in Palmyra on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Tyler Davis of Greenville and Blake Davis-Hodges of Stuarts Draft; her daughter, Eliana Hodges of Greenville; her step-daughter, Marissa Hodges of Stuarts Draft; and her mother, Diane Davis of Palmyra. She is also survived by her sister, Brookie Crawford (Robert); her niece, Cordelia Crawford; and her nephew, Dorian Crawford, all of Mechanicsville.

Born in Illinois on July 2, 1978, she loved to crochet; she loved to watch her DVDs; and most of all, she loved her children.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Fluvanna, 2772 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Palmyra. All are welcome.




Published in The News Leader from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
