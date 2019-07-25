Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Gabbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice (Smith) Gabbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice (Smith) Gabbert Obituary
Alice (Smith) Gabbert

Staunton - Alice Virginia (Smith) Gabbert, 84, of Staunton passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Augusta Health.

She was born in Bridgewater on October 1, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Hubert and Frances (Howdyshell) Smith.

Alice retired from Genesco in Verona.

She was united in marriage on July 3, 1957 to Melvin W. Gabbert, who preceded her in death on October 3, 1972.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Cash and husband Leonard, of Staunton and Deanna Jones and husband Toby, of Lyndhurst; her grandson, Philip Cash of Staunton; sister, Freda Long, of Montross, VA; brother, Allen Smith and wife Gloria, of Bridgewater; and a sister-in-law, Janet Smith.

She was preceded by a brother, Julian Smith, and a sister, Meda Gladwell.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 25 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
Download Now