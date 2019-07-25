|
|
Alice (Smith) Gabbert
Staunton - Alice Virginia (Smith) Gabbert, 84, of Staunton passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Augusta Health.
She was born in Bridgewater on October 1, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Hubert and Frances (Howdyshell) Smith.
Alice retired from Genesco in Verona.
She was united in marriage on July 3, 1957 to Melvin W. Gabbert, who preceded her in death on October 3, 1972.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Cash and husband Leonard, of Staunton and Deanna Jones and husband Toby, of Lyndhurst; her grandson, Philip Cash of Staunton; sister, Freda Long, of Montross, VA; brother, Allen Smith and wife Gloria, of Bridgewater; and a sister-in-law, Janet Smith.
She was preceded by a brother, Julian Smith, and a sister, Meda Gladwell.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 25 to July 28, 2019