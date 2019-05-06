|
|
Alice Miller
Stuarts Draft - Stuarts Draft
Alice Amanda Miller, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Pike Mennonite Church, 31 Pike Church Road, Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share memories and send condolences with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2019