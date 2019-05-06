Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
(540) 337-4111
Alice Miller

Alice Miller Obituary
Alice Miller

Stuarts Draft - Stuarts Draft

Alice Amanda Miller, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Pike Mennonite Church, 31 Pike Church Road, Harrisonburg.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share memories and send condolences with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2019
