Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
(540) 234-9211
Alice Riddle


1935 - 2019
Alice Riddle Obituary
Alice Riddle

Weyers Cave - Alice Mae Crawley Riddle, 83, of Weyers Cave passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

She was born on November 23, 1935 in Shelby, NC and was the daughter of the late Ben and Dessie Hoopaugh Crawley.

Alice lived her early life in Cleveland County, NC before moving to Weyers Cave in December 1962. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren and had been employed with Packaging Corporation.

On June 23, 1954, she married Nathan M. Riddle, Jr., who survives. Also surviving are her children, Renee Shifflett and husband, Robert, Norma Jean Hampton and husband, Leonard, all of Weyers Cave, Timothy Riddle and wife, Tara, of Rocky Mount, VA and Christopher Riddle and wife, Melody, of Harrisonburg; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother.

A son, Nathan Michael Riddle and one brother preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave. The casket will be closed.

A graveside service will be held 2 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Daniel House officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2000 Beery Rd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, 91 Valley Church Rd., Weyers Cave, VA 24486.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
