Allan D. VanFossen
Staunton - Allan Dale VanFossen, 59, husband of Cynthia VanFossen of 1206 Stoneburner Street passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. VanFossen was born in Staunton on July 1, 1960 a son of the late Francis Walter and Catherine Lucille (Anthony) VanFossen.
Allan was retired from Thornrose Cemetery, he enjoyed wood whittling and yard work.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
In keeping with Allan's wishes he was cremated.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020