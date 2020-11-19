Allen L. Coyner
Churchville -
Allen Louis Coyner, 57, husband of Rebecca Coyner, of Churchville passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Staunton.
He was born in Staunton on September 17, 1963, a son of Betty Joyce (Michael) Coyner and the late Evert Leroy Coyner.
Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing, and kayaking.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother of West Augusta is a son, Chris Coyner of Churchville; a daughter, Christina Coyner of Staunton; grandchildren, Liam and Bennett Bosserman; siblings, Everta Wheeler (Buford) of Churchville, Elaine Berry (Frank) of Deerfield, Penny Benson and friend, Doug Conner of Churchville, and Fay Butler (D.J.) of Lyndhurst, and Roger Coyner of West Augusta.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Allen's memory, to the charity of your choice
.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of his arrangements.
