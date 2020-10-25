1/1
Allen W. Quick
Allen W. Quick

Staunton - Allen Wayne Quick, 79, husband of Patricia (Neff) Quick, of Staunton, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born November 15, 1940 in Hyattsville, Maryland, a son of the late George Wesley and Edna Katherine (Armstrong) Quick.

Mr. Quick was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation as a superintendent, and following retirement, he was employed by Guy C. Eavers Excavation. He also was a frequent volunteer at Augusta Health.

Allen was a member of the gospel group The Crestmen.

In addition to his wife, family members include four children and their spouses, Debbie Quick and Rick A. Moore, Jeffrey Carlisle and Lora Flint, Heather Denise and Rob Clem, and Brandon Travis and Monica Flint; and five grandchildren, Ella Allen Moore, Madison Marie Flint, Hailey Leeann Flint, Audrey Rose Flint, and Cecilia Anne Flint.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Thornrose Cemetery by the Rev. John Ward.

Active pallbearers will be Billy Wade, Rick Moore, Dale Smith, Brandon Flint, Jeff Flint, A.J. Thompson, and Robert Clem.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
