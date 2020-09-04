Allen "Jack" Yankey
Mount Solon - Allen G. "Jack" Yankey, 71, of Mount Solon, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Jack was born in Hagerstown, MD, on November 8, 1948, a son of the late Ressie Dare (Dove) and Eston Douglas Yankey.
He retired in 1999 from VDOT in Harrisonburg. He was a member of Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mt Solon, a life member of the National Rifle Assoc. and the Virginia Shooting Sports Assoc., and had served in the U.S. Army. Jack continued to farm after retirement and had more time for hunting.
On July 23, 1977, he was united in marriage to Norma Jean (Huffman) Yankey, who survives.
Jack is also survived by a son, Wesley Eston Yankey and wife, Julia, of Mt. Solon; sisters, Mary Ellen Foster of Bridgewater, and Carol Jean Getz of Broadway; brother-in-law, Dewey Ritchie of Broadway; grandchildren, Natalie and Timothy Yankey.
He is preceded in death by a son, Carl Lee Yankey; sister, Lennis Faye Ritchie; brother, Leonard Yankey, Sr.; brother-in-law, Ray Foster.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 1 PM and 6 PM Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, to sign the guest register.
A graveside service will conducted 11 AM Monday, September 7th, at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Mount Solon, with Pastor Frank Tusing officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanual Church Rd., Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com