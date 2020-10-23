Pastor Alphonso Hamilton
Staunton - On Monday, October 19, 2020, Pastor Alphonso Hamilton, 91, departed this life, after a brief stay in Augusta Health Hospital.
Al Hamilton was born on, June 26, 1929 in Shamrock, Florida to the late Jake and Lula Mae (Hunt) Hamilton and later relocated to Grantsboro, North Carolina.
At a very early age he received Christ at Shamrock Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Hamilton graduated from Pamlico County High school of Bayboro, North Carolina in 1948 and served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He attended Shaw University of Raleigh, North Carolina and received a Bachelor's of Science in Biology and a minor in Chemistry and General Science. Mr. Hamilton earned a Master of Science in Education from Madison College in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He married the beautiful Ms. Catherine "Kitty" Garrison and from this union three sons were born.
Mr. Hamilton taught high school Biology, Chemistry and General Science. He served as the head coach of the basketball team for Booker T. Washington and Robert E. Lee High Schools for 11 years, with a record of eight district championships and two state championships. Mr. Hamilton was promoted to an administrator until his retirement in 1989, with 34 impactful years as an educator.
For over 26 years, he served as the assistant pastor of First Church of God in Christ, later being installed as pastor in 2014. His dedication and unwavering strength produced numerous accolades and awards which include being inducted into the Booker T. Washington High School/Staunton High School Basketball Hall of Fame; The honorably renaming of the Booker T. Gymnasium to the Alphonso Hamilton Gymnasium; Featured in Community Leaders and Noteworthy Americans Award Series; being inducted into the Virginia Interscholastic Association Heritage Association Hall of Fame.
He leaves his legacy and rich heritage to his wife, Evangelist Catherine G. Hamilton; sons, Carlton L. Hamilton, Maurice A. Hamilton (Sandra), Anthony E. Hamilton (Cassandra); grandchildren, Kenya, Latisha (Richard), Monica (Derrick), Carlton J., Troy (Tina), Martin, Dominique, Stephen (Bryanna), Joel, Hope; great-grandchildren, Monét and Morgan; cousin, Robert; Godson, James Robinson, longtime friend and colleague, Ernest Holley and a host of nieces, nephews, mentees, colleagues, students and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401. Family visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to First Church of God in Christ, P.O. Box 2533, Staunton, Virginia 24402-2533.
Out of an abundance of caution all Cov-19 protocols will be followed.
