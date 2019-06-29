|
|
Alvin "Doc" Burton Diehl
Stuarts Draft - Alvin "Doc" Burton Diehl, 80, of Stuarts Draft, formerly of Elkton passed away on Thursday June 27 at Bath Community Hospital.
Born in Harrisonburg on December 19, 1938, he was the son of the late Russell and Lydia Driver Diehl. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Margaret Cook Diehl and a sister Crystal Grove.
Mr. Diehl was retired from DuPont with over 38 years of service. He was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and was an amazing grandfather who loved to go antique shopping with his wife, Jean.
He is survived by his wife Jean Williams Diehl of Stuarts Draft; two sons Keith A. Diehl, Lawrence Diehl; four step children Susan F. Combs, Martha Lynn Gienger, Robert Kirk Dixon, Lee Edward Palmer; three brothers Ivine Diehl, David Diehl, Sam Diehl; one sister Flora Williams; four grandchildren Natalie Diehl, Ryan Diehl, Brenton E. Ingram, Julia F. Wilbur and two great grandchildren Amanda and Faith Powell.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, in Elk Run Cemetery, Elkton, VA
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a local .
Published in The News Leader from June 29 to July 2, 2019