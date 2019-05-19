|
Alvin "Dale" Marshall
Mt. Sidney - Alvin "Dale" Marshall, 59, of Mt. Sidney, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home after a long and courageous battle with Cancer.
He was born June 21, 1959 in Charlottesville to the late Franklin Marshall and the late Doris Keys Marshall.
He was employed with Nexus Home Division.
Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rebecca Marshall; son, Franklin Marshall and his wife, Donna and a daughter, Christina Marshall; his beloved grandchildren, Brendon, Emma, Gabriel, Benjamin and Caleb; siblings, Thomas Lawson and his wife, Trena, Ray Marshall and his wife, Cindy and Leatrice Spangler and her husband, David.
The family extends a special thanks to Tim Donovan and the staff at Nexus, Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church and the Mt. Sidney Community.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
A funeral service will be held 2:00pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 160 Mount Pisgah Road, Mt. Sidney, VA 24467, conducted by Rev. John Crawford, III.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 19 to May 22, 2019