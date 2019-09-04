Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
(540) 337-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Schrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin S. Schrock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin S. Schrock Obituary
Alvin S. Schrock

Staunton - Alvin S. Schrock, 91, of 280 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Staunton, passed peacefully on to eternal rest on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home. He was born in Norfolk on September 17, 1927 to the late Simon and Sadie Schrock.

On October 17, 1940, he married Lucy Yoder. She preceded him in death on September 15, 2003.

Alvin gave his heart to the Lord in his youth and was a faithful minister of the gospel since his ordination in 1958 in Mt. Zion congregation as long as his health permitted. Presently, he was a member of Bridgewater Mennonite Church.

In addition to his parents and wife, Alvin was preceded in death by his daughter Miriam Ruth Schrock in 2013.

He is survived by three daughters, Barbara Ann Schrock of Staunton, Mary Lois Schrock of Raphine, and Sharon Schrock of Staunton; two sons, David Alvin Schrock and wife, Miriam and Phillip Ray Schrock and wife, Rachel all of TN; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Alvin's home.

The viewing will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Christian Fellowship, 240 Twin Hill Rd, Stuarts Draft.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all the friends who have prayed, cared, and so kindly showered us with the gifts of food.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now