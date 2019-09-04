|
|
Alvin S. Schrock
Staunton - Alvin S. Schrock, 91, of 280 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Staunton, passed peacefully on to eternal rest on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home. He was born in Norfolk on September 17, 1927 to the late Simon and Sadie Schrock.
On October 17, 1940, he married Lucy Yoder. She preceded him in death on September 15, 2003.
Alvin gave his heart to the Lord in his youth and was a faithful minister of the gospel since his ordination in 1958 in Mt. Zion congregation as long as his health permitted. Presently, he was a member of Bridgewater Mennonite Church.
In addition to his parents and wife, Alvin was preceded in death by his daughter Miriam Ruth Schrock in 2013.
He is survived by three daughters, Barbara Ann Schrock of Staunton, Mary Lois Schrock of Raphine, and Sharon Schrock of Staunton; two sons, David Alvin Schrock and wife, Miriam and Phillip Ray Schrock and wife, Rachel all of TN; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Alvin's home.
The viewing will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Christian Fellowship, 240 Twin Hill Rd, Stuarts Draft.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all the friends who have prayed, cared, and so kindly showered us with the gifts of food.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019