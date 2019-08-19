|
Amelia Fauber
Stuarts Draft - Amelia Ann Fretwell Fauber, 72, of Stuarts Draft, departed this life Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center following a brief illness.
Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Tucker and Hazel Fretwell, her brothers, Bud and Tommy Fretwell and her beloved husband, Sammy.
Left to cherish her memories, her love and her sayings are her daughters and their families: Laura, Jaylen, Samari and Kiala Simmons; Amy, Torin, Micah and Madison Fitzgerald; her sisters: Betty Atkinson, Hazel Jones, Joyce Fretwell and Virginia Fretwell, as well as beloved nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.
Amelia's life was one of service. She was full of the Fruits of the Spirit and used them well. Amelia was a life time member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she served on every committee and in every capacity. She loved her church, her church family and being in the Chancel Choir.
She worked in the commercial lines insurance business for over 30 years. There, she treated clients as friends and as she would want her family to be treated.
Amelia always made time for the greatest joys in her life: her grandchildren. Grannie could be seen and heard at every ballgame, track meet, play and activity where her grandchildren were involved.
She loved unconditionally, and we are all better people for being loved by her. Many have been touched by her stories of rainbows and butterflies. "What the caterpillar calls the end of life, the Master calls the butterfly."
Family Night will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church on Tuesday evening, August 20th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Committal will take place at Augusta Memorial at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 21st followed by a service led by Pastor David Vaughn and Jenelle Watson at Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft at 11:00 AM.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Treacy Jones, David Welcher, Brian Welcher and Matthew Welcher.
Those wishing to make donations may honor her memory with a gift to the Educational Financial Assistance Fund at Calvary or a charity that is close to your heart.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
