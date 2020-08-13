Amos W. Sensabaugh
Staunton - Amos Walter Sensabaugh, 81, widower of Virginia (Miller) Sensabaugh, of Staunton, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Augusta Health.
He was born October 7, 1938 in Turkey Hill, a son of the late James Robert and Elsie (Riley) Sensabaugh.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by F.D. McDonald.
Amos loved animals and always kept food on hand for the stray cats. He had remarkable fortitude and compassion.
Family members include three brothers, Andy Sensabaugh of Gibsonville, NC, Brown Sensabaugh of Buena Vista, and Buck Sensabaugh of Fairfield; a sister, Sally Smith of Lexington; a special niece, Carol Senick; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a step-son, James Harvey Almond; a step-daughter, Ruby Fulton; two brothers, Otho Sensabaugh and Robert Sensabaugh; and two sisters, Mary Beard and Fannie Ayers.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in Thornrose Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Amputee Coalition, 900 East Hill Avenue, Suite 390, Knoxville, TN 37915 and/or the Augusta Regional S. P. C. A., P. O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
