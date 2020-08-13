1/
Amos W. Sensabaugh
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amos W. Sensabaugh

Staunton - Amos Walter Sensabaugh, 81, widower of Virginia (Miller) Sensabaugh, of Staunton, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Augusta Health.

He was born October 7, 1938 in Turkey Hill, a son of the late James Robert and Elsie (Riley) Sensabaugh.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by F.D. McDonald.

Amos loved animals and always kept food on hand for the stray cats. He had remarkable fortitude and compassion.

Family members include three brothers, Andy Sensabaugh of Gibsonville, NC, Brown Sensabaugh of Buena Vista, and Buck Sensabaugh of Fairfield; a sister, Sally Smith of Lexington; a special niece, Carol Senick; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a step-son, James Harvey Almond; a step-daughter, Ruby Fulton; two brothers, Otho Sensabaugh and Robert Sensabaugh; and two sisters, Mary Beard and Fannie Ayers.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in Thornrose Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Amputee Coalition, 900 East Hill Avenue, Suite 390, Knoxville, TN 37915 and/or the Augusta Regional S. P. C. A., P. O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Thornrose Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HENRY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved