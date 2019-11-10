Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Alexander "Andy" Fitzgerald Sr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Alexander "Andy" Fitzgerald Sr. Obituary
Andrew Alexander "Andy" Fitzgerald, Sr.

Staunton - Andrew Alexander "Andy" Fitzgerald, Sr.,79, husband of Vera "Elaine" (Puffenbergar) Fitzgerald of 365 Berry Farm Road, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.

Mr. Fitzgerald was born on April 15, 1940 in Augusta County, a son of the late William Howard and Dollie (Painter) Fitzgerald.

Andy retired as a truck driver from Little Oil Company, he attended Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church and he enjoyed camping, hunting and collecting antique cars.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise (Wilfong) Fitzgerald; a son, Andrew Alexander Fitzgerald, Jr.; and a brother, William Fitzgerald.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 15 years, is a step-son, James Earl "Jimmy" Harman and his wife Doris of Hinton, VA; a step-daughter, Cynthia Fay Stuart and her husband James "Jim" of Staunton; a brother; two granddaughters, Heather Fitzgerald and Lea Fitzgerald; two great grandchildren and a nephew, Billy Fitzgerald.

A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Jamie Smith and Wyatt Mayes.

Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -