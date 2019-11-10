|
Andrew Alexander "Andy" Fitzgerald, Sr.
Staunton - Andrew Alexander "Andy" Fitzgerald, Sr.,79, husband of Vera "Elaine" (Puffenbergar) Fitzgerald of 365 Berry Farm Road, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Mr. Fitzgerald was born on April 15, 1940 in Augusta County, a son of the late William Howard and Dollie (Painter) Fitzgerald.
Andy retired as a truck driver from Little Oil Company, he attended Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church and he enjoyed camping, hunting and collecting antique cars.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise (Wilfong) Fitzgerald; a son, Andrew Alexander Fitzgerald, Jr.; and a brother, William Fitzgerald.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 15 years, is a step-son, James Earl "Jimmy" Harman and his wife Doris of Hinton, VA; a step-daughter, Cynthia Fay Stuart and her husband James "Jim" of Staunton; a brother; two granddaughters, Heather Fitzgerald and Lea Fitzgerald; two great grandchildren and a nephew, Billy Fitzgerald.
A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Jamie Smith and Wyatt Mayes.
Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019