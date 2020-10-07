1/1
Andrew H. Mawyer
1984 - 2020
ANDREW H. MAWYER

Staunton - Andrew Hunter Mawyer, 36, husband of Elizabeth (Tabor) Mawyer, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 28, 1984, in Waynesboro, the son of David and Carol (Wade) Mawyer.

Andrew was a graduate of Waynesboro High School, received an Associates Degree at BRCC and a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science at JMU.

He was employed by Western State Hospital in the Information Technology Department and loved the comradery that he shared with his co-workers. Andrew found great purpose in his work.

He loved his family and his friends. Likewise, he was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. He was caring and compassionate, seeing others for who they were.

Andrew had a great laugh and smile and an amazing sense of humor. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

He liked to challenge people to think as well as thinking for himself.

In addition to his wife and parents, family members include a step-daughter, Ty Little; paternal grandparents, Janice and Kenneth Mawyer; and many special friends and relatives. Andrew's lifelong friends were Will Lowery, Justin Gallop, Dallas Floyd, and Mike Frushour.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Love INC., P.O. Box 1003, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
