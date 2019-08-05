|
|
Angel Lee Gray Randolph, 76, of Waynesboro, went to be with the lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born on April 3, 1943 in Staunton to the late Calvin L. Gray and the late Rosa Lewis Gray. Angel graduated from Rosenwald High School in Waynesboro and was employed with Genesco in Verona for 27 years. She was a member of Mt. Marine Baptist Church and a former member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she sang in the Gospel Choir. She was in the Waynesboro Improvement Society Club. She loved puzzles, crosswords, knitting, crocheting and pottery. Most of all, she loved cooking for her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and she loved to ride the motorcycle with her husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Gray; sister-in-law, Sarah Gray and a niece, Erica Denise Gray. She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Randolph; daughters, Annette Mar and her companion, Juan Casas and Angela Zirkle and her husband, Preston; grandchildren, My-Esha Redman, Thaddeus Toye, Ae-Niesha Mar, Angela Harris, Tobias Toye, Theia Toye, Markel Mar and Aluscio Casas; great grandchildren, Bryon Horne, Jaskyah Redman, Alexander Fernandez, Ah-Maivyon Isaksen and Amina Fernandez; brother, Freddie Gray and a sister, Irene Ensley, and a number of nieces, nephews and close friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mt. Marine Baptist Church, 31 Mt. Marine Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019