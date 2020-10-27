1/
Angela K. Wagner
Angela K. Wagner

Crimora - Angela Kay Wagner, 47, formerly of Crimora, died Monday (October 26, 2020) in Shenandoah House.

Born November 27, 1972, in Staunton, she was the daughter of Joe Amos Washington and Adona Sue (Thomas) Vaught Washington. She enjoyed doing crafts. She loved animals and had a passion for animal rescue.

She was preceded in death by her father. Surviving in addition to her mother of Staunton are her fiancé, Shawn Giddens of Amelia; three children, Andrew Lee Cook of Atlanta, Georgia, Rachel Nicole Wagner and Valerie Jo Wagner, both of Staunton; two sisters, Millie Layne, and Michelle Caplette; four brothers, Hank, Timothy, Gregg, and Charles Vaught; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Angus, Walter and Bunny.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 1 in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Lester Kennedy.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
