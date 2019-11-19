|
|
Ann B. McMeans
Staunton - Ann Barnett McMeans passed away November 15, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Staunton, Virginia. She was born January 5, 1927, in Tazewell, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Reece and Ethel Cregar Barnett. She was a graduate of Tazewell High School, Class of 1945. Ann married and raised her children in Bluefield, West Virginia. She has resided in Fort Defiance, Virginia, since 1964. She was an associate at Simple Expressions Florist in Mount Sidney, Virginia.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel Clifford McMeans, her brother, James Ernest Barnett, Sr., her step grandson, Ellis Hunter, and her cat, Melody.
Survivors include her children, William Clifford McMeans (Sandy), Margaret Louise Walthall (Bruce), and Mary Jane McMeans. She is also survived by a grandchild, Marshelle Moore (Chuck), and her cat, Macy. Step grandchildren who survive her are Nikki Ferguson (Mitchell) and Lee Hunter (Sheila).
A service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home Chapel in Tazewell, Virginia. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church in Fort Defiance, Virginia or The Valley Mission in Staunton, Virginia.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfunerlhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019