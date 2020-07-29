1/
Ann Blackburn Burnett
Ann Blackburn Burnett

Staunton - Ann Blackburn Burnett, 69, of Staunton, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. Burnett and Virginia Gamble Burnett.

Ann attended Robert E. Lee High School and Mary Baldwin College.

She loved and collected miniatures, and antiques and especially loved visiting with her extended family in Deerfield, Virginia. She will be remembered for her cheerful smile, love of dancing, old movies and sense of humor.

Her service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann's memory to your local SPCA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
5408862363
