|
|
Ann Crafton Dahl
Ann Crafton Dahl, 59, passed away on January 20, 2020. She had a generous and loving spirit and treasured her time with friends and family. Ann was born and raised in Staunton, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School. She had a successful career in radio and television advertising and worked for stations in South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia. A life-long animal lover, she had many furry companions over the years including her beloved Sierra.
She was the cherished daughter of Lucy and Charles Dahl and sister to Christopher who preceded her in death. Much loved sister to Stephen and Charles; dearest sister-in-law to Cheri and beloved aunt to Wes and Mason Dahl. She was loved by a large family including the Dahls, Thompsons, Housers, Carlocks and Shaners.
Ann will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Robinsonfuneralservice.com
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020