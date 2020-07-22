1/
Ann Gascoigne Roberts
1943 - 2020
Ann Gascoigne Roberts

Staunton - Ann Gascoigne Roberts, 77, of Staunton passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Brookdale of Staunton.

Ms. Roberts was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 28, 1943, a daughter of the late George Henry Patterson Lacey and Ann (Gascoigne) Lacey. She attended Laurel School and Baldwin Wallace College, after which she worked in Anchorage AK, Hartford CT, and Durham NC.

Ann was self-employed as a legal secretary and paralegal for many years before she retired to Staunton. She was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Staunton, as she had been at Church of the Covenant in Cleveland while growing up. Singing and listening to classical music were her favorite pastimes.

Surviving is a sister, Elizabeth Lacey and her husband Dean A. Herington of Hillsborough, North Carolina, and a brother, Richard S. Lacey, of East Palo Alto, California.

Services will be private.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association Central & Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 22, 2020
I loved hearing her laugh and she liked she sing along with you
Holly Clark
Friend
