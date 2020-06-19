Ann Marie "Annie" Layne
Waynesboro - If you aren't comfortable with public displays of affection, a greeting from Annie Layne could be a one-way ticket to Awkwardville. Why? Because Annie was a H-U-G-G-E-R.
And no, Annie wasn't one of those quickie loose-armed, half-hearted huggers like your weird Uncle Steve. She was a fiercely affectionate bosom-squishing, cheek-smashing, back-slapping Hugger-In-Chief.
Sadly, the time for Annie's unabashedly sensual greetings has come to a dreadfully early close.
On Tuesday evening (June 16, 2020), Annie succumbed to complications from a sudden illness. She died peacefully in her sleep in a UVA hospice facility in Charlottesville two days before her 44th birthday.
Annie is survived by her amazing other, Jadwiga (Magda) Hololob, her husband Rob Layne, their very adorable 9-year-old son, Desmond Layne, many in-laws, and about 8 million friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Hololob,
Annie's family, friends agree; she was outgoing, charismatic, unusually kind and incredibly friendly from the very beginning.
Born in Southampton, Long Island, New York, Annie graduated from Eastport High School in 1994, and State University of New York at Purchase in 1998, where she studied art history. She lived life in NYC to its fullest; partying, dancing, working, and starting her beautiful collection of tattoos.
After that, Annie simply went where the wind took her. Eventually, the sweet breeze of the Shenandoah Valley whispered her name.
Since the early aughts, Annie spent her days making friends (and doing a little work) at a variety of Harrisonburg businesses, including Rosetta Stone and Barnes & Noble. She amassed a large dedicated fanbase as the bookstore's children's storytime reader. "Miss Annie," as the children called her, often remained loyal fans as they grew. She became an advocate for early childhood education and a favorite substitute teacher for Waynesboro City Schools, specifically Wenonah Elementary.
Although Annie lived among us mere mortals here in the 21st century, she seemed to have stepped out of an Andy Warhol painting, complete with cat eye glasses, audacious red lipstick, polka dots, and a beehive hairdo.
But mostly, Annie was an artist.
Although she was a talented painter and illustrator, creating elaborate embroidery - a hobby typically for old ladies - was her special sauce.
As you'd expect, Annie's artwork was not the boring needlework your grandma makes. Annie's art was funny, political, passionate and beautifully irreverent. Her work was censored in some places and celebrated in others. Over time, her art was displayed in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and several metropolitan areas in Virginia, including a winning 3rd place in a juried show, and later a solo show at Virginia MOCA, in Virginia Beach.
A celebration of Annie's life will be arranged for a much later date, when it's safe for her scores of fans to travel and gather. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Shenandoah Valley Art Center - Kids Art Programs, or the Layne Family Emergency Fund @ Go Fund Me.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
