|
|
Ann Matthews Deichsel
Gainesville - Ann Matthews Deichsel, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at her home in Gainseville, Georgia surrounded by family. She was the daughter of Sidney E. and Margaret Estelle Matthews, born August 13th, 1924 in Staunton, Virginia. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Mary Baldwin College.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Central United Methodist Church, National Audubon Society, or The Salvation Army.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020