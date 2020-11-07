1/
Ann (Harlowe) McMullen
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann (Harlowe) McMullen

Staunton - Ann (Harlowe) McMullen, 87, formerly of Spotswood Trail, Quinque, Virginia widow of Floyd Kenneth McMullen, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Laurels of Charlottesville.

Mrs. McMullen was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on February 26, 1933, a daughter of the late Emmitt and Daisy Mae (Lamb) Harlowe.

Ann was a member of Springhill Baptist Church in Quinque, Virginia and was retired from Comdial Phone Company. She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting with her friends and neighbors, dressing up for all holidays and she loved eating Tootsie Roll Pops. Her grandson and great-grandchildren were the love of her life.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. McMullen was preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Harlowe.

Ann is survived by a daughter, Patricia M. "Trish" Lunsford and husband Bryce of Staunton; a sister; Dorothy Critzer of Charlottesville; a grandson, Paul "Michael" Gooden and wife AnneMarie; and three great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Sean and Nini Gooden.

Services will be private.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved