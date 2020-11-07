Ann (Harlowe) McMullen
Staunton - Ann (Harlowe) McMullen, 87, formerly of Spotswood Trail, Quinque, Virginia widow of Floyd Kenneth McMullen, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Laurels of Charlottesville.
Mrs. McMullen was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on February 26, 1933, a daughter of the late Emmitt and Daisy Mae (Lamb) Harlowe.
Ann was a member of Springhill Baptist Church in Quinque, Virginia and was retired from Comdial Phone Company. She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting with her friends and neighbors, dressing up for all holidays and she loved eating Tootsie Roll Pops. Her grandson and great-grandchildren were the love of her life.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. McMullen was preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Harlowe.
Ann is survived by a daughter, Patricia M. "Trish" Lunsford and husband Bryce of Staunton; a sister; Dorothy Critzer of Charlottesville; a grandson, Paul "Michael" Gooden and wife AnneMarie; and three great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Sean and Nini Gooden.
Services will be private.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net