Ann S. Perry
Staunton - Audrey "Ann" (Shickel) Perry, 86, widow of Douglas Sidney "Ducky" Perry, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Legacy at North Augusta.
She was born December 9, 1933 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Charles Daniel Shickel, Sr. and Edith (Helmick) Shickel.
Ann was a registered nurse/surgical assistant for 41 years and retired from Shenandoah Surgical Associates.
Mrs. Perry was a member of Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of the Class of 1951 at Wilson Memorial High School. Ann enjoyed gardening and flowers.
Surviving family members include a daughter, Lisa A. Perry of Mt. Crawford; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark D. and Terri Perry of Staunton; two brothers, Glenn T. Shickel of Mint Spring and Wayne S. Shickel and wife Debbie of Mint Spring; a brother-in-law, Ralph Perry and wife Martha of Richmond; a sister-in-law, Norma Lindsay and husband John of Waynesboro; a special nephew, Stuart Shickel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, to whom she married July 20, 1960, she is also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles D. Shickel, Jr. and Eugene Shickel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Elizabeth von Trapp Walker. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Jason Sams, Stephen Shickel, Stuart Shickel, Ron Perry, Kenny Brown and Travis Coyner.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marquis Memorial UMC Food Pantry, 1614 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA, 24401.
A special thanks to the staff at The Legacy at North Augusta and Legacy Hospice for their compassion and care.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019