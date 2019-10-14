|
Anna H. Pullin
Staunton - Anna Lee (Hammer) Pullin, 91, widow of Ray Pullin, of Staunton, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Shenandoah Nursing Home
She was born September 29, 1928 in McDowell, a daughter of the late Winfield Scott and Maggie Alice (Varner) Hammer.
Mrs. Pullin retired in 1993 as Commissioner of Revenue for the City of Staunton with 38 years of public service and 28 years of elected service.
Anna was a member and Elder of Third Presbyterian Church. She was also formerly active with the Children's Art Network, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Presbytery Women of Third Presbyterian Church, and volunteer organizations. Anna was a member of the Democratic Party.
Family members include her niece and nephews, Pat Hammer, John M. Hammer, Scott Siple, and Ernest T. Sweitzer, Jr.; a number of great nieces and nephews; and great, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John D. Hammer; and two sisters, Mary Sweitzer and Freida H. Thacker.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jacob R. Singleton. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Third Presbyterian Church, 1313 Barterbrook Road, Staunton, VA 24401 or McKendree Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Sandy Botkin, 79 Churchill Road, Highland County, VA 24458.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019