Anna Marie (Snyder) Monroe
Waynesboro - Anna Marie (Snyder) Monroe, 94, of Waynesboro passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Augusta Health.
Born February 13, 1925 in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Harry Rozwell and Annie Alberta (Eavey) Snyder.
Anna was a faithful member of Glovier Memorial United Methodist Church, Waynesboro. She loved her church family dearly and served as the Sunday School Librarian for 20 years. Prior to retirement, she was employed with DuPont for 37 years. As an avid bowler, she loved the sport and was still averaging over 100 up into her 90's. Anna enjoyed participating in the Waynesboro/East Augusta Crop Hunger Walk and supplying food for hungry children through the Back Pack Program.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Clayton Monroe; siblings, Dorothy Snyder Felsher, Harry Wilson "Buttermilk" Snyder, Willamae Snyder Eutsler, Lester S. Snyder, and Ruth Ella Snyder; sister-in-law, Dorothy Snyder; brothers-in-law, Lurty Eutsler and Arnold Felsher; and two nephews, Dennis L. Felsher and Tommy Eutsler.
Survivors include her niece whom she thought of as a daughter, Julia Felsher Dailey of WI and her children whom she thought of as grandchildren, Addison Dailey and Henry Dailey; nephew, Jeffrey Felsher of California and his son, Patrick Felsher; three great nieces, Tammy Vaillancourt, Tammy Carter and Julie Monroe, who was a great help to Anna; great nephew, David Eutsler (Inez); sister-in-law, Peggy "Cottie" Snyder; and her two feline companions, Sassy and Shadow. Anna is also survived by her neighbor of 50 years, Mae Dulaney and her wonderful travel companion, Ruth Reed, as well as many other special friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Glovier Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Janet Knott officiating.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to ComfortCare Women's Health, P.O. Box 294, Staunton, VA 24402 or the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, 1001 Mount Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019