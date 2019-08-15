|
Anne W. Surratt
Staunton - Ruperta Anne Bernita (Welliver) Surratt, 75, widow of Joe "Pete" Surratt, of Staunton, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence.
She was born September 11, 1943 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Rupert James and Virginia Paulene (Bowers) Welliver.
Prior to retirement, Anne was employed by nTelos. She was previously employed by Western State Hospital and Kings Daughters' Hospital.
Family members include a son, Mykel A. Nutty and wife, Tammy, of Staunton; a daughter, Stefanie (Nutty) Jones and husband, Richard, of Staunton; a sister, Lynn (Welliver) Joyce of Florida; six grandchildren, Zachary Brown, Amber Brown, Zachery Berry, Ethan Berry, Mary Campbell, and Heather Moats; two great grandchildren, Ezra Brown and Odyssey Wade; and special friend, Edgar Jones.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by Pastor Phillip Morgan.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Southside Church of God Youth Group, 35 First Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019