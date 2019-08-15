Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Surratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne W. Surratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne W. Surratt Obituary
Anne W. Surratt

Staunton - Ruperta Anne Bernita (Welliver) Surratt, 75, widow of Joe "Pete" Surratt, of Staunton, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence.

She was born September 11, 1943 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Rupert James and Virginia Paulene (Bowers) Welliver.

Prior to retirement, Anne was employed by nTelos. She was previously employed by Western State Hospital and Kings Daughters' Hospital.

Family members include a son, Mykel A. Nutty and wife, Tammy, of Staunton; a daughter, Stefanie (Nutty) Jones and husband, Richard, of Staunton; a sister, Lynn (Welliver) Joyce of Florida; six grandchildren, Zachary Brown, Amber Brown, Zachery Berry, Ethan Berry, Mary Campbell, and Heather Moats; two great grandchildren, Ezra Brown and Odyssey Wade; and special friend, Edgar Jones.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by Pastor Phillip Morgan.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Southside Church of God Youth Group, 35 First Street, Staunton, VA 24401.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.