Annie Louise Hartley
Staunton - Annie Louise 'Cricket' (Baughman) Hartley, 88, of 215 Hermitage Road, Staunton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her residence.
Cricket was born on February 26, 1931, in Columbia, South Carolina to the late George Aaron and Nealie (Lovett) Baughman.
Prior to retirement, Cricket worked at Hershey Chocolate and was the owner of Charley's BBQ in Fishersville. She was an active member of Crossroads Baptist Church where she had many special friends and enjoyed traveling with the Young at Heart group and serving in the kitchen.
Cricket was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed shopping, putting puzzles together, and spending time with her family and friends. She was social and friendly to all; making everyone feel welcome.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Baughman, sisters, Nancy Baughman and Eula Mae Greene, husband, Charles Williams Hartley, a son, Charles Jeffrey Hartley and dear friends, Billy and Lib Coker.
Cricket will be greatly missed by her son, Tony Hartley and wife Phyllis of Staunton; daughter-in-law, Beverly Hartley of Stuarts Draft; six grandchildren, Angie Hartley, Vanessa (Hartley) Mundie and husband Chris, Nathan Hartley and wife Sarah Beth, Patrick Hartley and wife Cari, Jonathan Hartley and wife Leslie, and Sarah (Hartley) Peters and husband Brett; 13 great grand-children, DeyShon and Zariah Hartley, Trinity Ratliff, Reagan, Ryan, Reese, and Reid Mundie, Madeline and Jack Hartley, Hudson and Henley Peters, Luke Hartley, and Josie Hartley; and extended family Pam Hammer and Beverly Burford. She is also survived by a sister, Nellie Hutto; a special sister-in-law, Jackie Mixon as well as many other special family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Crossroads Baptist Church in Fishersville by Pastor Heath Spivey.
Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to Tonya and Beverley with the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier is in charge of her arrangements.
