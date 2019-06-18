Services
Anthony Bruce "Tony" Terry

Anthony Bruce "Tony" Terry Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Bruce Terry

Lynchburg - Anthony "Tony" Bruce Terry, 65, of Lynchburg went to be with his Lord Saturday, June 15, 2019.

A memorial service for Tony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church, 1176 Lee Jackson Hwy in Staunton with Rev. Rader Ogden officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 18 to June 21, 2019
