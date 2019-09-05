Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Anthony Charles Filaccio


1970 - 2019
Anthony Charles Filaccio Obituary
Anthony Charles Filaccio

Augusta County - Anthony Charles Filaccio, 49, of Augusta County, passed away Saturday, August 31 2019, at VCU Health System.

Anthony was born in OH on January 13, 1970, a son of Ruth Ann (Green) Connolly of Monterey and the late Joseph Anthony Filaccio.

Anthony is also survived by sister, Tammy Gibson of Monterey; niece, Gabrielle Burns and husband, Charley, and their three children, Issac, Landon and Kayden; nephew, Dale Gibson, Jr. and girlfriend, Naomi Ritchie; many cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his step-father, Frank Patrick Connolly; brother, Lewis Anthony Filaccio.

No formal services are scheduled at this time.

Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
