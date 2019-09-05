|
Anthony Charles Filaccio
Augusta County - Anthony Charles Filaccio, 49, of Augusta County, passed away Saturday, August 31 2019, at VCU Health System.
Anthony was born in OH on January 13, 1970, a son of Ruth Ann (Green) Connolly of Monterey and the late Joseph Anthony Filaccio.
Anthony is also survived by sister, Tammy Gibson of Monterey; niece, Gabrielle Burns and husband, Charley, and their three children, Issac, Landon and Kayden; nephew, Dale Gibson, Jr. and girlfriend, Naomi Ritchie; many cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his step-father, Frank Patrick Connolly; brother, Lewis Anthony Filaccio.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
