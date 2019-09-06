|
Anthony Dwayne Bosserman
Swoope - Anthony Dwayne "Tony" Bosserman, 50, of 46 Ruger Lane, Swoope, VA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Bosserman was born on October 18, 1968, in Anchorage, Alaska, the son of Jerry Wayne Bosserman and the late Faye (Marshall) Bosserman and step-son of Alice Killian-Bosserman.
Tony was a member of Victory Worship Center, where he faithfully taught in the children's ministry and was a drummer with the praise and worship team. Tony loved ministering and leading people to the Lord, he would share God's love with anyone, anywhere. He was a great man of faith and a Godly example to his family and those around him.
He was a master craftsman, who could see what people wanted and make it a reality for them. He enjoyed music, traveling, cooking, camping, boating and spending time with his immediate family and church family. He loved his cats and his grand pup Sniffers.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Bosserman was preceded in death by his son Kaleb, his maternal and paternal grandparents, and a special niece, Holly.
Surviving, are his daughters, Hannah McManaway and her husband Tyler and Abigail Bosserman. His sister, Julie Coyner, her husband Brian and their children; a special uncle, Darrell Marshall; and those special friends who he considered brothers, Randy Elliott, Mike Spitzer, Roger Sponaugle, and Dr. Randy Gallagher.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Victory Worship Center, 200 Hammond Lane, Staunton.
A celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Victory Worship Center by Pastor Ray Eppard and Pastor Harold Lee Wade.
Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Churchville.
Active pallbearers will be Darrell Marshall, Brian Coyner, Randy Elliott, Mike Spitzer, Roger Sponaugle and Dr. Randy Gallagher.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019