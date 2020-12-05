Anthony Michael ManiscalcoStaunton - Anthony Michael Maniscalco, 71, husband of Nancy Lee (Ryan) Maniscalco of Walnut Creek Road, Staunton passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence.Mr. Maniscalco was born on January 3, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Anthony and Isabella (Gagliardo) Maniscalco.Anthony was of the Catholic Faith. He was retired from the Long Island Railroad System as a signal maintainer. Through his love for trains, Mr. Maniscalco wrote a book "The Adventure Begins on a Magic Carpet of Steel".In addition to his wife of over 30 years, Mr. Maniscalco is survived by a daughter, Michelle VanNess and son-in-law, AJ of Springhill, Florida; three grandchildren, Dylan, Kayla, and Brandon; and three great-grandchildren, Coley, Jason, and Joseph.A memorial service will be conducted 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.