|
|
Arbutus M. Bright
Deerfield - Arbutus (Martin) Bright, 91, formerly of Deerfield, died Wednesday (June 5, 2019) in Envoy of Staunton.
Born May 25, 1928 in Burnsville, she was a daughter of James Oliver and Winnie Victoria (Vance) Martin. She graduated from Valley High School and was a dedicated homemaker. After her children were grown, she worked in the cafeteria of Bath County High School. She was a member of Deerfield Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester William Bright; seven brothers, Raymond, Wilbur, Lonnie, Sidney, James, Jewell and Clifton Martin; five sisters, Virgie Faurote, Myrtle Tolley, Ruby Rimel, Mable Ryder and Arlys Gutshall; and a daughter, Ella Braden. Surviving are three children, Winnie Bright Wilfong and husband Tom of Bridgewater, Lester Douglas Bright and wife Cindy (Anderson) of Deerfield, and Jackie Bright Henderson and husband Roy of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Kelly Bright, Larry Wayne Hodge and wife Janet, Pamela Bennett and husband Shawn; Charlie Wilfong and wife Heather, and Cory Campbell and wife Anna; and four great-grandchildren, Taylor Bennett, Dustin Hodge, Serenity Wilfong and Ava Wilfong.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8 in Deerfield Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Curtis Crawford. Burial will follow in Deerfield Community Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Wayne Hodge, Cory Campbell, Butch Whitesell, George Schneider, Charlie Wilfong, Phil Gutshall, Lonnie Martin and Danny Robertson.
The family will receive friends at the home of Doug and Cindy Bright, 1373 Bright Hollow Rd., Deerfield.
Memorials may be directed to Deerfield Community Cemetery, c/o Ray Swats, 3560 Deerfield Valley Rd., Deerfield, VA 24432.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 5 to June 8, 2019