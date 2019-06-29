|
Arden C. Dodson
Staunton - Adren Clinebell Dodson passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. He was the devoted husband of Bonnie Gentry Dodson for 65 years.
Adren was born in Sperryville on April 19, 1934. He was one of seven sons born to Jackson Walker Dodson and Bessie Pearl Dodson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers.
In addition to his wife, Bonnie, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon E. and Michael Dunn of Louisa; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary W. and Karen Dodson of Staunton; five grandchildren, Shirley, Brendan and Joseph Dodson, and Erin and Anne Dunn.
After 62 Years of faithful service, Adren retired from Houff Transfer.
Adren enjoyed his time on the road and the many friends he met on the way. He loved to travel and play with the dogs in his life, and most of all, to spend time with his family. Although he went many places, he was always proud to be a Virginian.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Henry Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 651 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, VA 22627, by Rev. Jessie Colwell.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from June 29 to July 2, 2019