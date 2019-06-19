|
Arene Joyce Snider
STAUNTON - Arene Joyce Snider, 58, went to be with her Lord on Monday June 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to the late Londen Grant and Alice Jane (Morris) Bruce on February 12, 1961. Arene was preceded in death by brothers, Lester, Robert and Billy Bruce.
Surviving are husband Jesse Snider; sisters, Madeline Bruce, Betty Lucas; brothers, Earl, Elwood and Paul Bruce and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday June 20, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be conducted 11:00 AM at McDow Funeral Home, Friday June 21, 2019 officiated by Pastor Roy Trump. Active pallbearers will be Colby Conner, Colby McMullen, Kent Hebb, Sammy Camden, Tracy Campbell, and Earl Bruce.
Burial will follow at the Ludwick Family Cemetery in Fairfield at 1:30 PM.
Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 19 to June 22, 2019