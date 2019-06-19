Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Resources
More Obituaries for Arene Snider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arene Joyce Snider


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arene Joyce Snider Obituary
Arene Joyce Snider

STAUNTON - Arene Joyce Snider, 58, went to be with her Lord on Monday June 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to the late Londen Grant and Alice Jane (Morris) Bruce on February 12, 1961. Arene was preceded in death by brothers, Lester, Robert and Billy Bruce.

Surviving are husband Jesse Snider; sisters, Madeline Bruce, Betty Lucas; brothers, Earl, Elwood and Paul Bruce and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday June 20, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be conducted 11:00 AM at McDow Funeral Home, Friday June 21, 2019 officiated by Pastor Roy Trump. Active pallbearers will be Colby Conner, Colby McMullen, Kent Hebb, Sammy Camden, Tracy Campbell, and Earl Bruce.

Burial will follow at the Ludwick Family Cemetery in Fairfield at 1:30 PM.

Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 19 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now