Arlene Moren
North Andover, MA - Arlene Tait Moren was born February 27, 1929 to Agnes Morris and McGregor Tait in Pascoag, Rhode Island. She received her BS from the Mary Baldwin College, and taught in the Waynesboro School system for her entire career.
Married to John Moren, who passed in 2014, Arlene Moren is survived by daughters Nancy S. Moren, Sally A. Moren, and her beloved Airedale, "Rufus." Arlene was a dedicated mother, a loyal friend, and a passionate teacher. Well loved by her students, she was proudest of those who needed her help the most to believe in themselves and work for a bright future.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 30, at 11 am. at McDow Funeral Home, Waynesboro, VA, preceded by a private burial. All family and friends are welcomed to join a tea with the family at 1820 Red Top Orchard Road following the service.
Her family requests donations be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia; www.wildlifecenter.org; telephone 540-942-9453.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019