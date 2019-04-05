|
Arlene Rose Maxwell Brown
Mount Sidney - Arlene Rose Maxwell Brown, 86, of Mount Sidney, Va, passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville, Va.
Arlene was born May 14, 1932, in Wilton, ME. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. Maxwell and Rose F. Maxwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Linwood "Max", Clarence, Bryant, Alton "AC", and sister Glenyse.
She graduated from Jay High School in 1950. Arlene married Robert L. Brown on October 20, 1956, in Skowhegan, ME. They were owners of the Bob's Variety Store of Mercer, ME from 1963-1990.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert L. Brown; son, Leonard Brown of Mount Sidney, Va; daughter, Rosemarie (Alan) White of Lewiston, ID; son, Dana Brown of Mercer, ME; daughter, Melissa (Robert) Henson of Mount Sidney, Va; sister, Gretchen (Marvin) Edwards of Staunton, VA; as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Shenandoah Hospice House of Augusta Health and all of the hospice care workers.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 160 Mt. Pisgah Rd, Mt. Sidney, Va on Sunday, April 7, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. John Crawford III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, c/o The Building Fund.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019