Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 886-2363
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Rose Maxwell Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene Rose Maxwell Brown Obituary
Arlene Rose Maxwell Brown

Mount Sidney - Arlene Rose Maxwell Brown, 86, of Mount Sidney, Va, passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville, Va.

Arlene was born May 14, 1932, in Wilton, ME. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. Maxwell and Rose F. Maxwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Linwood "Max", Clarence, Bryant, Alton "AC", and sister Glenyse.

She graduated from Jay High School in 1950. Arlene married Robert L. Brown on October 20, 1956, in Skowhegan, ME. They were owners of the Bob's Variety Store of Mercer, ME from 1963-1990.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert L. Brown; son, Leonard Brown of Mount Sidney, Va; daughter, Rosemarie (Alan) White of Lewiston, ID; son, Dana Brown of Mercer, ME; daughter, Melissa (Robert) Henson of Mount Sidney, Va; sister, Gretchen (Marvin) Edwards of Staunton, VA; as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Shenandoah Hospice House of Augusta Health and all of the hospice care workers.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 160 Mt. Pisgah Rd, Mt. Sidney, Va on Sunday, April 7, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. John Crawford III officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, c/o The Building Fund.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now