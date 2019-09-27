Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Moren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Tait Moren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Tait Moren Obituary
Arlene Tait Moren

Waynesboro - Arlene Tait Moren passed away on Friday, September 13 in North Andover, MA. She was surrounded by her daughter, sister, and the caring staff of Brightview Senior Living Center. Arlene was born February 27, 1929 to Agnes Morris and McGregor Tait in Burrillville, Rhode Island. She received her BS from Mary Baldwin College, and taught in the Waynesboro School system for her entire career. Married to John Moren, who passed in 2014, Arlene Moren is survived by daughters, Nancy S. Moren, Sally A. Moren, and her beloved airedale, "Rufus." Arlene was a dedicated wife and mother, a loyal friend, and a passionate teacher. Well loved by her students, she was proudest of those who needed her help the most to believe in themselves and work for a bright future. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 30, at 11:00 a.m. at McDow Funeral Home. All family and friends are welcomed to join the family for a reception at Panera Bread after the service. Her family requests donations be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia; www.wildlifecenter.org. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now