Waynesboro - Arlene Tait Moren passed away on Friday, September 13 in North Andover, MA. She was surrounded by her daughter, sister, and the caring staff of Brightview Senior Living Center. Arlene was born February 27, 1929 to Agnes Morris and McGregor Tait in Burrillville, Rhode Island. She received her BS from Mary Baldwin College, and taught in the Waynesboro School system for her entire career. Married to John Moren, who passed in 2014, Arlene Moren is survived by daughters, Nancy S. Moren, Sally A. Moren, and her beloved airedale, "Rufus." Arlene was a dedicated wife and mother, a loyal friend, and a passionate teacher. Well loved by her students, she was proudest of those who needed her help the most to believe in themselves and work for a bright future. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 30, at 11:00 a.m. at McDow Funeral Home. All family and friends are welcomed to join the family for a reception at Panera Bread after the service. Her family requests donations be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia; www.wildlifecenter.org. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019