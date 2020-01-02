Services
Arnold Apgar Obituary
Arnold Apgar

Arnold Apgar, 88, died December 30, 2019.

He was born March 15, 1931, in Long Valley, NJ.

Arnold remained in "the valley" through his retirement. During that time he worked as a mason's helper, then Welsh Farms Dairy before a long professional career at Westinghouse Elevator Division in Randolph.

He served his community generously with his time. He was a life member of the Long Valley Fire Department and First Aid Squad.

Upon his retirement he moved to Stuarts Draft, Virginia where he remained until his passing. He took every chance he got to remind us that "NJ was a good place to be from".

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lorraine ; children, Deborah (Edgar), John (Dana), Gloria (Frank), Jim (Lori), along with 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

At his request there will be no services.

Memorial donations may be made to Long Valley Fire Department, 5 Fairview Ave., Long Valley, NJ 07853.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -