Arnold Reed Brown Jr.
Arnold Reed Brown, Jr.

Staunton

Arnold Reed Brown, Jr., 79, passed away on Friday, Augusta 28, 2020.

He was the son of the late Arnold Reed, Sr., and Glada (Haddix) Brown.

In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B. Brown on May 31, 2005.

Mr. Brown retired after 30 years of service from the United States Navy.

Survivors include a daughter, Leslie Beu and husband Jack of Virginia Beach; a son, David Brown; siblings, Shelby R. Brown of Winchester, Ky., Wanda Frye of Winchester, Ky., and Jean Jones of Lexington, Ky.

Following cremation there will be no services.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
5408862363
