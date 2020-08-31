Arnold Reed Brown, Jr.
Staunton
Arnold Reed Brown, Jr., 79, passed away on Friday, Augusta 28, 2020.
He was the son of the late Arnold Reed, Sr., and Glada (Haddix) Brown.
In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B. Brown on May 31, 2005.
Mr. Brown retired after 30 years of service from the United States Navy.
Survivors include a daughter, Leslie Beu and husband Jack of Virginia Beach; a son, David Brown; siblings, Shelby R. Brown of Winchester, Ky., Wanda Frye of Winchester, Ky., and Jean Jones of Lexington, Ky.
Following cremation there will be no services.
