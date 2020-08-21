Rev. Arthur J. Henne
Staunton - On Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Rev. Arthur John Henne, passed away at age 89 in Staunton, VA.
Arthur was born on June 30, 1931 in Port Chester, NY to Conrad and Alice (Carty) Henne. He attended F.E. Bellows High School in Mamaroneck, NY, and attended Muhlenberg College, PA where he received a B.A. in English. Following college, he attended the Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia. Always the adventurer, he joined the Lutheran Board of World Missions and was assigned parishes in the US Virgin Islands, British Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.
On one of his visits back to the US in 1962, he met and married Margret Mattern and they returned to British Guyana where son Michael was born.
Upon returning to the US in the 1970's, he attended Yale Divinity School where obtained a Master of Theology degree. Afterward he served at various Lutheran parishes in New York State; Saint Paul's in Berne; First Lutheran in Jamestown; Atonement in Oneonta and Evangelical in Cooperstown before retiring to Virginia. While in Virginia he served as an interim pastor at a number of churches in the Lexington and Staunton area.
Arthur had a passion and gift for playing the piano, although he never had a lesson. He loved listening to and playing jazz and swing from the 40's and 50's. Having played baseball in college, he was a pitcher on various 50+yr teams wherever he lived. During the long winters in Upstate NY he also enjoyed going skiing. He was known for his strong faith and service to the church and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, as well as his kind and compassionate spirit.
Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Margret; brother Conrad Henne Jr.; and sister Alice Crow. He is survived by his son Michael, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and his grandson Charlie.
All services will be private.
Friends may stop by Henry Funeral Home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to sign the register book.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.