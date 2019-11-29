Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Crawford Cemetery
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bridgewater United Methodist Church
Arthur Jackson "Jack" Ridder


1938 - 2019
Arthur Jackson "Jack" Ridder

Mount Crawford - Arthur Jackson Ridder, 81 of Mt. Crawford, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home.

Born October 14th, 1938 in Garrett County Maryland, Jack was the son of the late Baity and Florence (Nethken) Ridder. On June 27th, 1965 he married Linda Ann (Ruddle) Ridder who survives. They have two children and four grandchildren. A. Scott Ridder and his wife Karen of Mount Clinton have two children, Michelle and Bradley. Drew Ridder and his wife Kathy of Bridgewater have two children, Ginny and Emily.

Also surviving are his two brothers, Herbert Ridder and wife Susan of Westminster MD, and Benjamin Ridder and his wife Helen of Tenth Legion VA, and one sister, Gene White and her husband John of Bridgewater. He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Ridder and his wife Alice Ann.

Jack graduated from Southern Garrett County High School. He then served two years in the United States Army, primarily in France. Then he graduated from Bridgewater College with a B.S. in Business administration.

For 25 years, he worked in various capacities for the Virginia Department of Social Services, retiring as a Regional Director in 1992. During that time, Jack was a realtor with Hess and Miller Real Estate. After his retirement, Jack started Dogwood Mountain Log Homes in Harrisonburg.

He was an active member of the Dayton American Legion Post 27 and Otterbein United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Isaac Walton League and the National Rifle Association.

Laughter was his medicine of choice. For recreation, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, falling in the water, being outdoors and spending time with his family, friends, and his special cocker spaniel Ashby.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 PM Monday, December 2nd, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday, December 3rd, at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church with Rev. Stephen Creech officiating. Burial will be at the Mt. Crawford Cemetery at 10 AM with military graveside rites by Dayton American Legion Post 27.

In lieu of flowers, the memorial contributions can be made to the Dayton American Legion Post 27, PO Box 271, Dayton, VA 22821.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
