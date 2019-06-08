|
|
Arvilla Kelley
Mount Solon - Arvilla "Billie" Frances Kelley, 104, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Bridgewater Home.
Billie was born in Weyers Cave on April 9, 1915, a daughter of the late Della (Frye) and Thomas Harrison Clinedinst.
She was a member of the Mount Solon Pentacostal Church where she had taught Sunday School for over 40 years. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary Collin-Hughes Post # 3136, and the Mount Solon Ruritan Club.
On December 24, 1942, she was united in marriage to Stuard Ralph Kelley, who preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2008.
Billie is survived by sons, Billy E. Kelley and wife, Betty, of Mount Solon, Larry S. Kelley and wife, Linda M., of Mount Solon; grandson, Ricky Kelley; granddaughters, Shannon and Sara; great-granddaughters, Raven, Lauryn, and Emma; great-grandsons, Caleb, Collin, and Camden; great-great-granddaughter, Emila; brothers-in-law, Emory Kelley and wife, Rita, and Robert Lee Kelley; very special friend, Karli Crispin; many nieces and nephews; the staff at Harmony House.
She is also preceded in death by brothers, Alfred Clinedinst, Rev. C.W. Clinedinst and Ralph R. Clinedinst; sisters, Nettie Sorrells, Virginia Shover, Marie Coiner, and Gladys Daggy.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 PM Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 AM on Wednesday, June 12th, at Mount Solon Pentecostal Church, with Rev. Charles David Clinedinst, Rev. Norman Rush, and Rev. Jeff Warner officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Mausoleum & Memory Gardens in Staunton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanual Church Rd., Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Published in The News Leader from June 8 to June 11, 2019