Ashley M. Payne
Ashley M. Payne

Richmond - Ashley Middlekauff Payne, 42, wife of Aaron M. Payne, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Mrs. Payne was born on December 8, 1977 in Waynesboro to George and Gracie Middlekauff.

She was a public teacher in the Richmond Inner City. Mrs. Payne played tennis and loved the outdoors. She also loved decorating, music, playing pranks, but most of all, being the Best Mom.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth and Catherine; a brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Amy Middlekauff; and a nephew, Matthew Middlekauff.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Stephen Poore. Burial will be private at Arbor Hill Church of the Brethren.

Services will be streamed via Facebook live, https://www.facebook.com/HenryFuneral/.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
