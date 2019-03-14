|
Audra R. Kerby
Staunton - Audra Faye (Rosson) Kerby, 88, widow of Wayne Kerby, formerly of 1316 Aiken Street, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Brookdale.
She was born August 16, 1930 in Harrisonburg, a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Barger) Rosson.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Kerby was employed by JMU and had worked for General Electric until their closing.
Family members include a son, Jimmy Hartman; four daughters, Linda Crockett, Patricia Hubbard, Donna Wheeler and Barbara Ayers; eight brothers, Jack, Pete, Vic, Gary, George, Roger, Ronnie, and Keith; two sisters, Needie and Freida; 12 grandchildren, Melissa, Wendy, Cheri, Kristin, Heather, Holly, Christopher, Tracy, Rona, Brayton, James, and Selena; and 20 great-grandchildren.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at her residence to celebrate her life. The family will fellowship following the celebration.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019