Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Staunton residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Audra Kerby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audra R. Kerby


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audra R. Kerby Obituary
Audra R. Kerby

Staunton - Audra Faye (Rosson) Kerby, 88, widow of Wayne Kerby, formerly of 1316 Aiken Street, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Brookdale.

She was born August 16, 1930 in Harrisonburg, a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Barger) Rosson.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Kerby was employed by JMU and had worked for General Electric until their closing.

Family members include a son, Jimmy Hartman; four daughters, Linda Crockett, Patricia Hubbard, Donna Wheeler and Barbara Ayers; eight brothers, Jack, Pete, Vic, Gary, George, Roger, Ronnie, and Keith; two sisters, Needie and Freida; 12 grandchildren, Melissa, Wendy, Cheri, Kristin, Heather, Holly, Christopher, Tracy, Rona, Brayton, James, and Selena; and 20 great-grandchildren.

There will be a gathering of friends and family at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at her residence to celebrate her life. The family will fellowship following the celebration.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now